Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Amala Paul To Make A Special Appearance In Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Amala Paul will be appearing in a special role in Ajay Devgn-led "Bholaa", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 10:52 pm

The film, also being directed by Devgn, is a remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi", which featured Karthi in the lead.

Paul's casting was announced on the official Instagram account of Ajay Devgn FFilms.

"Glad to announce that Amala Paul will be making a special appearance in 'Bholaa' playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn," the post read.

Paul is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as "Neelathamara", "Mynaa", "Deiva Thirumagal", "Vettai" and "Pitta Kathalu".

The actor will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year. "Bholaa" also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

The project is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the original Tamil film revolved around an ex-convict on his way to meet his daughter after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

