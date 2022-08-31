Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' Screened At Moscow Film Fest

Even after almost a year of its release the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to make waves. This time the film has created noise on the international stage as it was recently screened at Moscow Film Festival.

Allu Arjun In 'Pushpa: The Rise'
Allu Arjun In 'Pushpa: The Rise' Instagram/ @alluarjunonline

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:24 pm

Even after almost a year of its release the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to make waves. This time the film has created noise on the international stage as it was recently screened at Moscow Film Festival.

The film has been screened under the category of 'Block Busters' around the world at the film festival. Taking to Instagram, the Embassy of India in Moscow shared Allu Arjun's poster and wrote: "We gladly announce that the film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of 'Block Buster hits around the world'".

"The film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' starring Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar Bandreddi has created sensation all over the world and has stood as the highest grosser in India for the year 2021", the embassy further mentioned in their Insta post.

From Allu Arjun's popular dance number 'Srivalli' to his heroic screen presence in 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pushpa has been a box-office phenomenon and can make well for a case study for a film that broke records at the box-office with practically no marketing and promotions before the theatrical release.

Related stories

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Demand Fee Hike For 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Ganesh Chaturthi: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Craze Hits Lord Ganesha, Fans Welcome Pushpa Raj Inspired Ganpati

'Pushpa' Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad To Hoist Indian Flag On Times Square

The film went to theatres with just a cold poster launch and limited digital engagement and gave stiff competition to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', and effectively decimated the multi-starrer sports drama '83'. Pushpa's digital premier further took the film's popularity to places unheard of.


 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pushpa The Rise Pushpa Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna Fahad Faasil Srivalli Moscow Film Fest International Film Festival Art And Entertainment Allu Arjun India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours