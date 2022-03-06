Allu Arjun Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With Sneha Reddy, Shares Family Photo

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are celebrating 11 years of marriage. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo from the celebration, which showed him standing with Sneha and their two children, Ayaan, seven, and Arha, five.

Allu Arjun penned a brief letter to his wife to wish her a happy wedding anniversary on Sunday. "Happy Anniversary Cutie. 11 years of togetherness," the actor wrote, adding the hashtag "#AAfamily" and emojis of red, white, and black hearts. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha were seen wearing matching black attire.

A massive chocolate cake was placed in front of them on the table, and Allu Arjun leaned on it as Sneha kneeled in front of it. Their son Ayaan, dressed in a white T-shirt, was seen cutting the cake from one side, while his younger sister Arha, clad in a blue patterned T-shirt, did the same from the other. The candid photo showed all four of them smiling broadly as they cut the cake.

Fans of the actor wished him and Sneha on their wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary to you both. love you soo much. Stay blessed forever my cuties," one wrote, while another commented, “Happy anniversary cute couple love u.” Actor Shruti Hassan also commented a red heart emoji on the picture.

Allu Arjun had posted another peek of their anniversary celebration earlier in the day. Sharing a picture of an anniversary cake with a message on it that read, “Happy Anniversary Cutie,” the actor wrote, “11th anniversary,” adding black and white hearts emojis.

Sneha posted both of Allu Arjun's Instagram postings on her Stories. She also shared a post from photographer Joseph Radhik, who had reposted old photos of the couple in order to wish them a happy anniversary.

Allu Arjun and Sneha were engaged on November 26, 2010, despite considerable opposition from the actor's father, Allu Aravind, and married in a lavish ceremony on March 11, 2011. They met for the first time at a friend's party, when Allu Arjun obtained Sneha's phone information from a friend and began messaging her.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will begin filming for 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in December of last year. In the film's second instalment, the actor will reappear with Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna.