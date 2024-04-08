Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star

Apart from being a great actor, Allu Arjun is also one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry. He is fondly called ‘Stylish Star’ and ‘Icon Star’ by his fans. Debuting in the year 2003, he acted in many films and his performance rose to prominence in every single film. Arjun’s style of experimenting with the different genres is appreciable and that shows his immense love for acting and dancing. On his 42nd birthday today, let us delve into his five amazing dance numbers which made us go awe when we saw the 'Pushpa' actor on screen.
1. 'Butta Bomma'
This chartbuster song is from the 2020 film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The costume of Arjun in this song gives chill summer vibe where he dances casually to impress his lady love played by Pooja Hegde. Armaan Malik’s voice is a plus to the song. The stylish actor just pulls the audience's attention through his improvised moonwalk.
2. 'Top Lesi Poddi'
It is yet another foot-tapping dance number in 2013 film, 'Iddarammayilatho'. Allu Arjun has a street-dancer look with unorthodox colors and accessories in the song on a set which resembles a pub with dance floors. Sagar and Geetha Madhuri’s voice brings a party vibe to the song showing Arjun in a stylish way and with his hard-to-copy moves.
3. 'Oo Antava'
'Pushpa' gained a lot of fame due to this one particular song, ’Oo Antava’. This is absolutely an item number which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. Samantha’s steamy hot performance equalizes with that of Arjun’s. The voice of Indravathi Chauhan adds a distinctive touch to the song. The success of this song was massive from the time of it’s release and made everyone groove for its amazing beats.
4. 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'
This amazing dance number of Arjun was from 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which was released in the year 2020. The song itself has a very mild vibe where Arjun’s dance moves lift up the entire look of the song. The styling of the actor in the song is more appreciable which just gives a more appealing aesthetic look. His moves with a printed scarf using it as a property in the song just make us go awe. It again proves Allu Arjun as a stylish star.
5. 'Seeti Maar'
This dance number from the movie 'DJ' which was released in the year 2017 is the one that majority of the people enjoy. Allu Arjun’s styling was very impressive. The notable points in this song is the tune and Arjun’s synchronicity with the music and other dancers. Allu Arjun effortlessly showed his amazing dancing talent in this song with his smooth delivery of hip-hop moves. This shows how efficient he is when it comes to dance and style.
Here’s wishing our Stylish star a very Happy Birthday!
Which song of Allu Arjun is your favourite dance number of Allu Arjun? Do let us know.