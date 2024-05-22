Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Debate Over Her British Citizenship, Netizens Left Puzzled

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed showing off his inked finger at a polling booth in Mumbai. However, Alia Bhatt was nowhere to be seen, which sparked numerous debates regarding her British citizenship.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Monday, several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, and many others, exercised their right to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. Even Ranbir Kapoor, who’s currently busy shooting for ‘Ramayana,’ was photographed showing off his inked finger at a polling booth. However, his wife-actress Alia Bhatt was nowhere to be seen, which sparked numerous debates regarding her citizenship.

For those not aware, Bhatt holds a British passport. Amidst this ongoing debate, a post shared by the ‘Highway’ actress on her Instagram Stories has left many wondering if it’s a response to the discussion surrounding her citizenship. However, there has been no confirmation; it’s mere speculation among netizens.

Her note read, “Love. There’s no argument, no matter how strong, that can overcome that word.” The quote was taken from the book, ‘The Palace of Illusions’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. Take a look here:

Alia Bhatts Story
Alia Bhatt's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For those unfamiliar, the actress’ mother, Soni Razdan, has a British background. Bhatt’s maternal grandmother has spent her entire life in England. The actress herself made a reference to this during the promotions of her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone,’ when she participated in the most-asked questions quiz with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In the interview, she mentioned that although her grandmother has lived in Birmingham her whole life, she was born and brought up in India.

So, Alia Bhatt is indeed British
byu/lastgreatdynasty24 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Coming to her professional commitments, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of ‘Jigra,’ alongside Vedang Raina, which is slated to release in September. Additionally, she will team up with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for ‘Love & War,’ and also has an untitled YRF spyverse film, along with Sharvari Wagh in the pipeline.

