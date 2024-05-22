Alia Bhatt Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Debate Over Her British Citizenship, Netizens Left Puzzled

For those unfamiliar, the actress’ mother, Soni Razdan, has a British background. Bhatt’s maternal grandmother has spent her entire life in England. The actress herself made a reference to this during the promotions of her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone,’ when she participated in the most-asked questions quiz with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In the interview, she mentioned that although her grandmother has lived in Birmingham her whole life, she was born and brought up in India.