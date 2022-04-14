Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Social Media Flooded With Memes

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married today, April 14. After rumour mills being abuzz with reports of details of the two getting hitched, they are finally tying the knot and their fans cannot keep calm.

While the wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days, social media has been flooded with memes about the wedding. Here are some of the memes that have been constantly shared online by fans and followers of the couple.

Media people in front of Ranbir and Alia's house for the next 10 days #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bo0nM3pYfm — menskool (@menskool) April 6, 2022

Ranbir marrying Alia has to be the best Brahmastra promotion ever. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 13, 2022

‘listen I don’t care if Ranbir Alia are getting married or whatever..’ pic.twitter.com/3UTnxzdea5 — Kosha (@imkosha) April 11, 2022

The wedding festivities began on April 13 with a mehendi and sangeet function. Those close to the couple attended the functions. Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted, as were his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor. Alia Bhatt’s family – filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, mother actress Soni Razdan and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were also clicked while going to the venue. Besides this, filmmakers Karan Johan and Ayan Mukerji had also been spotted.

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting hitched today around 2 PM.