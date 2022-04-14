Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Social Media Flooded With Memes

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and dated for a period of five years. The couple is getting hitched today, April 14.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Social Media Flooded With Memes
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 12:35 pm

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married today, April 14. After rumour mills being abuzz with reports of details of the two getting hitched, they are finally tying the knot and their fans cannot keep calm.

While the wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days, social media has been flooded with memes about the wedding. Here are some of the memes that have been constantly shared online by fans and followers of the couple.

Related stories

Amidst Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding, Mukesh Bhatt’s Daughter Quits Vishesh Films

Amitabh Bachchan Sends ‘Love, Luck And Light’ To ‘Brahmastra’ Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Festivities Kick Off – View Pics And Videos

The wedding festivities began on April 13 with a mehendi and sangeet function. Those close to the couple attended the functions. Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted, as were his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor. Alia Bhatt’s family – filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, mother actress Soni Razdan and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were also clicked while going to the venue. Besides this, filmmakers Karan Johan and Ayan Mukerji had also been spotted.

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting hitched today around 2 PM.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Celebrity Wedding Hitched RK Studios Actor/Actress Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Karan Johar Ayan Mukerji Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Shaheen Bhatt Pooja Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Soni Razdan Karan Johar Ayan Mukerji Neetu Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films