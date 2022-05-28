Alec Baldwin Shares A Heartfelt Note Upon His Mother's Demise

Actor Alec Baldwin took to social media to express his grief and sorrow over his mother Carol Baldwin's death. Alec revealed that his mother, who was 92 years old, died on Thursday.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The news was also shared by Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Baldwin, who was mourning the death of her grandma.

Meanwhile, Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin stated in April that her father is suffering greatly following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust."