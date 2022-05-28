Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Shares A Heartfelt Note Upon His Mother's Demise

The Hollywood actor's mother passed away.

Alec Baldwin Shares A Heartfelt Note Upon His Mother's Demise
Alec Baldwin instagram.com/alecbaldwininsta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 11:50 am

Actor Alec Baldwin took to social media to express his grief and sorrow over his mother Carol Baldwin's death. Alec revealed that his mother, who was 92 years old, died on Thursday.

"Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The news was also shared by Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Baldwin, who was mourning the death of her grandma.

Meanwhile, Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin stated in April that her father is suffering greatly following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust."

Related stories

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Seventh Child

Alec Baldwin Won't Let Negativity Destroy Him In 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alec Baldwin Carol Baldwin Death Hailey Bieber Hollywood Ireland Baldwin Rust Social Media
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok Confirmed For 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Sequel

Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok Confirmed For 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Sequel

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview