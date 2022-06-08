'Samrat Prithviraj', actor Akshay Kumar's latest film, appears to be underperforming at the box office. It is having a slow run in theatres. On its first Tuesday (June 7), the box office collection for 'Samrat Prithviraj' dropped drastically. According to early estimates, the film has only made Rs 48 crore so far after a debut of Rs 10.70 crore.

India Today reported that the film's showings are being reduced, with most early screenings seeing occupancy in the single digits.

In theatres, it received mixed reviews. The film had a poor start on opening day and its earnings continued to decrease after the first weekend. According to early trade estimates, on Day 5 (June 7) ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ noticed a huge decline in the occupancy of morning shows. It just made Rs 4.40 crore in a single day. As a result, the total domestic box office collection will be Rs 48.80 crore. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, June 7, Samrat Prithviraj had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.25%.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the earnings it made since its release.

#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hMYsKqP6hn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2022

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is based on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan's life. Kumar plays the lead role in the film. Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan's wife, is played by Manushi Chhillar. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also star in the film. It was released on June 3.