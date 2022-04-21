Actor Akshay Kumar has been in trouble lately after endorsing in a pan masala brand. He shared the screen with actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the ad. After it was aired, Kumar’s fans were quick in expressing their disappointment. There were a lot of memes as well, according to Spotboye.

After the backlash, Kumar has stepped down as an ambassador and also apologised to the fans. Now, Devgn has reacted on the trolls. He shared with News18, "I don't discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I'd say is that when you are endorsing something it's a personal choice. Everyone is mature to make a decision for themselves.”

The actor continued, "There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren't. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it, I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

Kumar issued an apology on April 21 and said that he will be mindful about his choices henceforth. He mentioned that the reaction of his fans had impacted him and that the endorsement fee will go to a worthy cause.