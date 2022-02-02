Bollywood Stars Who Have Been Waiting To Make Their Debut Since 2020

Pandemic-driven 2021 was a disappointment for Bollywood. Many in the entertainment business, from directors to actors, have experienced delays with their work projects in 2021. With the effects of the pandemic slowly fading in 2022, upcoming actors are all set to finally make their Bollywood debut, while the announcements for the same were made well before the pandemic. Here are some actors who will be seen for the first time on the silver screen as they make their Bollywood debut.

Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati

One of the most popular and viral Youtuber Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the upcoming thriller-drama called ‘Mayday‘ alongside Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet. The movie is set to hit the theaters on 29 April .

Lakshya Tiwari

The much-anticipated 'Dostana 2' was intended to be Lakshya Tiwari's debut film, but there hasn't been much progress on the project in a while, and now it appears that the actor's debut movie will be his feature film with Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh. The film's title has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be released in 2022, according to reports.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor joined Karan Johar's talent management agency in January of last year. According to her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has begun filming for her film, as he took to Instagram to congratulate her and wish her luck on her first day of shooting. As reported by Bollywoodhungama, the name of the film is ‘Dono Mile Iss Tarah.’

Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son, would have made his Bollywood debut last year if not for the pandemic. He will now appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's ‘Bad Boy.’ It's the filmmaker's first directorial comeback in seven years. According to reports, the actor has already been cast in his second film, which is set to be a quirky family comedy.

Shantanu Maheshwari

After a successful TV career, Shantanu Maheshwari is stepping into the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which he will work along with Alia Bhatt.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, best known for the Hardy Sandhu song "Bijlee Bijlee," is slated to make her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.