Amidst the ongoing discussions about the need for the introduction of new faces in the film industry, Aditya Chopra, the head of the biggest production house in India, Yash Raj Films, is set to launch a fresh talent. Recently, it was disclosed that YRF has roped in filmmaker Mohit Suri for a young love story, which is slated to begin production shortly.
According to multiple reports, this romantic film will serve as the acting debut for Ahaan Panday, the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. As per sources that are close to the film’s development, Aditya Chopra has been preparing the 26-year-old for quite some time now and truly believes in his potential to shine on the big screens.
The young actor signed with YRF Talent Agency about five years ago and has undergone various trainings and attended many workshops. As per a trade source as reported by The Indian Express, “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.” The source added that his “launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him.”
The source further went on to add, “Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests. Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential.”
Mohit Suri is known to deliver romantic hits, as evident by his previous films like ‘Aashiqui 2’ or ‘Ek Villain.’ He is collaborating with Yash Raj Films and this movie also marks the first film being produced by the production house’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani.
The film, which is currently untitled, is scheduled to commence filming later in 2024. The casting for other roles, including the female lead, has been kept under wraps.