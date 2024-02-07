The young actor signed with YRF Talent Agency about five years ago and has undergone various trainings and attended many workshops. As per a trade source as reported by The Indian Express, “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.” The source added that his “launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him.”