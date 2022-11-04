Friday, Nov 04, 2022
After 'Major', Adivi Sesh Reprises Role Of Cop With 'HIT 2'

Actor Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of his successful film 'HIT'.

Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:25 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of his successful film 'HIT'. His last film 'Major' was appreciated by critics, as well as pan-Indian audience and was a huge hit across all regions. 

'HIT 2' teaser shows a rather calm Sesh playing the role of a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team, in the typically crime-free town of Visakhapatnam. 

Things take a turn for the worse when he comes across a murder where a woman is found dead with her body chopped into parts.

Powerful dialogues like "where women are worshipped, there blossoms divinity" and "where women are not worshiped, all actions remain unfruitful" make the movie a highly thrilling watch.

It is expected that 'HIT 2' might also have a dubbed Hindi version soon, to comply with fans' demands.

