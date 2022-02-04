Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Gets New Release Date, To Hit Theatres On May 27

Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial 'Major' is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai

Actor Adivi Sesh in 'Major' Instagram

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:44 am

'Major' starring actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role has been given a new release date, the film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on February 11. The makers announced on Friday (February 4) that the film will now be released on 27 May.

Adivi took to his Twitter handle to share the announcement with fans. Take a look at the post shared by the actor:

Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial 'Major' is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Adivi, will play the titular role in the biopic along with leading lady Saiee M Manjrekar. Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. 

The terror attacks in Mumbai's Taj Palace hotel is still remembered as one of the darkest days in history of the country. While Shooting such scenes can have an impact on any actor but for Adivi, this experience was about something else.

"I am not at full liberty to discuss the final pragmatic moments of the film but I do feel that anything related to the attack, we kept getting emotional reminders from people that how important it was that we were telling his story. To have his (Sandeep Unnikrishnan) perspective of this attack, to have his perspective of his schooling years, it just kind of gives a different colour to it in every way. It's viewing everything through the eyes of this one man, including the tragedy that happened," he says.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

