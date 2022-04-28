Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Om: The Battle Within's' Teaser Out

Finally after seeing actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a new avatar for 'Om: The Battle Within', the movie's teaser is out now.

Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram/ @adityaroykapur

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:16 pm

Finally there is an update on actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s first film of 2022, ‘Om: The Battle Within’. The actor will be seen in a complete new avatar and is evident from the posters. 

The teaser of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ is out now, and Kapur is seen fighting like there is no tomorrow. However, the female lead, played by Sanjana Sanghi did not appear in the teaser. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

The actor shared the teaser on social media and added a dialogue in the caption.

Kapur and Sanghi have paired up for the very first time. While talking to India Today, Sanghi said, "Aditya's female fans are gonna go crazy, I don't know about anything else but they definitely will. I know I shouldn't say this about my own film, I underestimate my work so much but I am really happy with what I saw.” She further added, "It is a very big film and is meant for theatres. So it will release theatrically."

‘Om:The Battle Within’ is set to hit the cinemas on July 1. 

