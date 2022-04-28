Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Om: The Battle Within's' Teaser Out

Finally there is an update on actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s first film of 2022, ‘Om: The Battle Within’. The actor will be seen in a complete new avatar and is evident from the posters.

The teaser of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ is out now, and Kapur is seen fighting like there is no tomorrow. However, the female lead, played by Sanjana Sanghi did not appear in the teaser.

The actor shared the teaser on social media and added a dialogue in the caption.

Kapur and Sanghi have paired up for the very first time. While talking to India Today, Sanghi said, "Aditya's female fans are gonna go crazy, I don't know about anything else but they definitely will. I know I shouldn't say this about my own film, I underestimate my work so much but I am really happy with what I saw.” She further added, "It is a very big film and is meant for theatres. So it will release theatrically."

‘Om:The Battle Within’ is set to hit the cinemas on July 1.