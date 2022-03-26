Adil Hussain On Being Trolled For ‘Truth’ Tweet: I Wasn’t Shocked

Actor Adil Hussain has been the subject of heavy trolling recently. The actor had tweeted his views on how to portray and depict the truth and the post didn’t seem to go down too well with his fans. They assumed that he is talking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ which has been doing extremely well.



The film is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and is touted to be showcasing the grave detail and with complete honesty the brutal events of that time.

In his post, Hussain wrote, “Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don’t want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive (sic).” It was disliked by his fans.

Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive.🙏🏾 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 18, 2022

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hussain said that the tweet was taken in the wrong sense by netizens. “I wasn’t shocked by people’s response to my tweet. But it did come as sort of a surprise to me that where did I go wrong. “I realised it was the most ill-timed tweet. In fact, I have never been so ill-timed ever in my life, not just on Twitter but anything that I did in my life,” he said.

He even took to Twitter to talk about the same in a series of tweets. He said, "So ,my tweet was a general comment about my idea of Art. And I stand by it. I was flummoxed by most of the reactions to tweet in question. It took some time to find words to respond today. This tweet of mine is probably the most ill-timed tweet ever."

I was in a village in Noth of Kerala from 7th till 18th March. Landed in a City on the 19th evening and coincidentally met Anupam Kher jee and said to him that I will watch #KashmirFiles hopefully soon. Got busy with shoot from the next day and haven't yet watched film 1/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

So ,my tweet was a general comment about my idea of Art. And I stand by it.

I was flummoxed by most of the reactions to tweet in question. It took some time to find words to respond today. This tweet of mine is probably the most ill-timed tweet ever. 2/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

I am deeply sorry for the agony it caused to a lot of people. I look forward to have a dialogue after I watch the film. Not sure if Twitter would be the right platform...but will try. 3/3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 21, 2022

Talking about why he tweeted, the actor added, “I was having an intellectual discussion with someone about what is art to me, and that led to the post. But everyone assumed it was about the film, when I haven’t watched the film till date. People believe what they want to believe but it was not directed to the movie. One should understand the intention behind the post.”

However, the actor adds that he has never believed in reacting to an insult on Twitter and deals with these situations calmly. “While I was preoccupied with shoots, I also wanted to respond and not just react. I believe in responding not reacting. In fact, a lot of people define acting as reacting, but acting also has an element of introspection or pondering it,” he says.