Actor Ritwik Bhowmik On Working With Madhuri Dixit In 'Maja Ma' And Life After 'Bandish Bandits’

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who created a whole new audience for himself after headlining the super successful Prime Video Show’ 'Bandish Bandits’ in 2020 in the role of a trained classical singer Radhe Rathore, is now looking forward to creating the same magic if not more with ‘Maja Ma’, Prime Video’s First Indian Amazon Original Movie.



Ritwik will be seen playing the role of lead star Madhuri Dixit’s onscreen son in the film that also stars Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Srivastava. Talking about how much he resonates with the character, Ritwik tells Outlook, “I think every boy of our age will resonate with my character Tejas Patel because he is ambitious, driven, and extremely close to his family. His love for his mother and father is seen but he also complains about his family. He loves his sister but does not know how to show it so he fights with her so I think every single son, boy, or man growing up in this country will definitely see himself in Tejas Patel.”

However, Ritwik says that his character has flaws too. “There is something that he still likes to learn like most of us.”



In the trailer that was introduced on September 22, one gets a chance to see the life of Pallavi (essayed by Madhuri Dixit) , a happy-go-lucky woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family. Pallavi's son, played by Ritwik, is heard speaking about his family where he lovingly introduces his mom. His girlfriend belongs to a rich family, whereas he comes from a middle-class background. Things go smoothly and the couple is set to be engaged, but a series of events threaten to break apart Pallavi's life and his son’s engagement.



Ritwik says that he gave the audition for the film that has been directed by Anand Tiwari and they graciously accepted it. “I was very lucky. I just wanted to be part of this film and I wanted to do my best while I was auditioning for it. Thankfully they also saw it and they liked it and here I am.”



Talking about how his life changed after ‘Bandish Bandits’, the actor says that on a personal level, he is still the same guy who is quite excited about everything.



“Professionally yes, a lot has changed and I am getting extremely exciting work coming my way as you can see already now with Maja Ma. I am really happy that professionally my life has been going onwards and upwards and I just can't be more thankful and Prime Video who have constantly been my support system and caregivers. They have given me a platform to perform and give me an audience who is actually interested in watching me," says the actor.



Ritwik is now excited for October 6 when’ Maja Ma’ will come out and everybody watches it on prime video. "The magic the Bandish Bandits has created will now unfold into 10 and 20 with this Patel and Hansraj family,” he sums up.