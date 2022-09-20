Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Khan Reveals He Refused ‘Bigg Boss’: I Have Been Caged Once In Family Home

Actor-filmmaker Faisal Khan’s relationship with his brother Aamir Khan became strained when the former was held at the family home against his will after he was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia. However, in a new interview with The Times of India, Faisal has said that he now wants to live free and that’s why he has turned down the opportunity to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss’ since it’s similar to being ‘caged’.

“In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you’re also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn’t want to get trapped in that zone. I have been caged once in Aamir’s house. I don’t intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water,” he said.

In 2008, Faisal had accused Aamir of keeping him under house arrest and attempting to take custody of him. Albeit, Faisal has now clarified that he shares cordial terms with his brother.

“Of course, I am on talking terms with him. We meet and greet each other on occasions. But the thing is that he’s so busy in his life and I am struggling in my busy life,” he said.

He didn’t, however, praise Aamir’s ‘opportunistic’ apology about his controversial past remarks at the time of the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Faisal added, “He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic.”

Last but not the least, he talked about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and said that he has watched the film, but asserted, “I felt that the film was good in parts. I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. But that didn’t happen with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, unfortunately. It was not a “wow!” film.”

Faisal and Aamir shared screen space in the 2000 film ‘Mela’.