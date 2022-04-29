Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Both the actors are leading the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump', and the first song, 'Kahani', was released this week.

Aamir Khan debuted the song on a radio broadcast and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. During the interview, he described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor stated that his mother's feedback on his work is the most important to him.

Aamir Khan said on the 'RedFm' programme that his mother saw 'Laal Singh Chaddha' during the film's test screenings. The actor revealed that his mum 'adored' the film and asked him not to delete anything from it.

Aamir Khan also disclosed what his mother says when she is dissatisfied with his job. He explained that she reviews it objectively. Aamir stated, "Ammi ka pehla response leta hu main hamesha. Cheez ke liye koi bhi cheez ke liye koi bhi cheez ke Main bachon ka leta hu uske baad main bachon ka leta hu uske baad main bachon ka let (I always consider my mother's reaction first, followed by that of my children.)”

The actor also explained how his mother reacts when she doesn't like his movies. "Ammi boht hi suljha hua reaction deti hai," he said. 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai,' kehti hai, if cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai. "She says it in a really adorable way." Aamir revealed what his mother told him after watching Laal Singh Chaddha, saying, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi." My mother enjoyed the film. 'Aamir, kisi baat mat suniye.' Aapka film bht sahi hai. Or yahi release kariye. 'Kuch Mat katiye,' she says. So, Ammi, how come mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai? It is my first response. (My mother enjoyed the film.)

'Aamir, you don't listen to anyone,' she remarked. Your film is excellent. You let things go just as it is. 'Don't make any cuts.' So how my mum perceives my profession is crucial to me.)

Meanwhile, Pritam's debut single, Kahani, has garnered a lot of appreciation from the crowd. Thr actors' fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the film.

Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh both appear in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will be released on August 12, 2022, and directed by Advait Chandan.