66th Grammy Awards: Kylie Minogue Wins Her First Ever Honour For Best Pop Dance Recording

Singer Kylie Minogue has taken home the golden gramophone in an all-new category – Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys, for "Padam Padam."

Minogue came ahead of of David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray ("Baby Don’t Hurt Me"); Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding ("Miracle"); Bebe Rexha and David Guetta ("One in a Million"); and Troye Sivan ("Rush"), according to grammy.com.

The win marks Minogue’s second Grammy win after six career nominations. She had previously won Best Dance Recording for "Come Into My World."