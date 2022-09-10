5 Web Series On Zee5 That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Back in time, people used to consume a variety of content either on TV or in theatres. But now, with the rise of OTT, content is not restricted to TV and can be watched on the go. With the advent of OTT platforms, Indian consumers have become pickier about what they want to watch. From underrated and overrated movies to blockbusters with A-listers, OTT has given a platform for everyone to shine despite genres, and the Indian web series space has proven to be no different.

It's challenging to keep track of the finest thrillers with so much content being produced and released every day. To make your work easier, we've made a list of 5 Hindi series on Zee5 that will undoubtedly give you shivers.

‘Duranga’

An official remake of the Korean thriller drama Flower of Evil, the series revolves around the Patel family consisting of Sammit Patel (Devaiah), Ira Jaykar Patel (Dhami) and their daughter Anya (Mishra). While the family may appear perfect and Sammit may appear like any ordinary family man, there is more than what meets the eye. The chaos in the story ensues when Ira, who works as a police officer, begins to investigate gory copycat murders committed by an emotional psychopath, and how she stumbles upon the past of her spouse, forms the plot of the series.

‘Bhanwar’

The series revolves around Ranvir (Karanvir Bohra) and Kanika Banerjee who try to summon the spirits using an Ouija board for fun, which later becomes the harbinger of chaos in their lives. The couple are easily able to juggle between their past and the future and how they figure out what exactly is happening in their life forms the plot of the series. The series takes you on a journey that keeps you at the edge of your seat.

‘LSD-Love, Scandal And Doctors’

Another series that will give you the chills is LSD. The series revolves around five medical interns in a hospital who has been accused of murdering a patient. The investigation done under Inspector Singh and the ways adopted by students to prove their innocence forms the plot of the series.

‘Nisha’

The series revolves around Adhi (Anish), a man with psychological issues, who kidnaps and tortures three girls --- Nisha, Riya and Kirthi --- with the exact reasons remaining unknown. While facing torture, one of the girls succumbs to death but whether the two other girls will be able to escape torture, forms the further plot of the story. Nisha is a show that is gory but thrilling.

‘High Priestess’

Named after a Tarot Card character of the same name, the series revolves around Swathi (Amala Akkineni), a tarot card reader who has a gifted ability to find out the future and uses the same to help her clients. The ways in which how Swathi’s mind works and unravels secrets form the plot of the series.

Which among these is your favourite?