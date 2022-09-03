5 New Web Shows That You Must Add To Your Binge List Right Now

In today's day and time, streaming a series on any of the OTT platforms is one of the most common forms of entertainment. With social distancing becoming the norm even in the post-Covid-19 world, most people prefer watching content online in their own comfort rather than going to a cinema theatre.

If you are finding it difficult to figure out which series to watch and spend more time deciding rather than watching a series, then here are some suggestions that you can take for making your weekend more meaningful.

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Work' (Disney+ Hotstar)

The series marks the addition of She-Hulk, another action figure in the Marvel Cine Universe. The series revolves around the life of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer in her 30s who is trying to balance her professional life as a lawyer and her newfound power as the She-Hulk.

'Car Masters: Rust To Riches' (Netflix)

The series is based on the car remodelling industry in the United States. The plot revolves around Gotham Garage, one of the most well-known garages in the nation where old and defunct cars are brought to be remodelled and sold to some of the richest people in the nation.

'Duranga' (ZEE5)

Duranga, a romantic thriller stars Gulshan Devaiah as Sammit Patel and Drashti Dhami as Iraa Jaykar Patel in leading roles. The plot of the series revolves around the Patel family which may look like any other family but, it is far from perfect. Sammit may appear as any other family man however there is another side to him which remains largely unknown to his spouse Ira who works as a police officer. Whether Sammit’s past would be exposed to his wife or not forms the rest of the plot. The storyline will surely keep you intrigued till the end.

'Immature 2' (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of the most awaited series is finally here. The series revolves around Dhruv, Kabir, and Susu, three young adults who navigate through the process of entering adulthood from their teenage years. The series shall surely remind you of your teenage years and all the processes that you go through growing up. The series stars Visshesh Tiwari, Chinamyi Chandhranshu, Rashmi Agdekar, Himika Bose, and Omkar Kulkarni in leading roles.

'Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Raajneeti' (ZEE5)

For all those who like to watch political dramas, this series is worth watching. The series is based upon the life of Harun Shah Ali Baig (played by Vineet Kumar Singh), also known as sahib. The series chronicles his life right from his humble beginnings in a small village in Bihar to becoming one of the most revered politicians in the state.