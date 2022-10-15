‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor landed into controversy once again and this time, even The Supreme Court is miffed. On Friday, the court slammed the producer over objectionable content in her web series "XXX".

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country..." As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people”.

The top court was hearing a plea by Kapoor against the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. A trial court in Bihar`s Begusarai had issued the warrant on a 2020 complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman, who alleged that "XXX" (season 2) featured several objectionable scenes in connection with the soldier`s wife.

However, this is not the first time Ekta got into controversy as she has made news for the wrong reasons multiple times in the past. Let's take a look at some of these controversies.

Nudity clause in the contract: In 2015, it was reported that she has introduced a nudity clause for her then upcoming film ‘XXX’ starring Kyra Dutt. The actors of the erotic drama were made to sign a contract that contains the ‘nudity clause’ so that they do not hesitate or refuse to shoot the explicit scenes, and model Kyra Dutt was the first one to sign it.

Jodha Akbar controversy: Jodha Akbar is Ekta's first show which ran into controversy when the Rajput Kshatriya Akhil Bharatiya Chatariya Sabha protested saying that the serial is projecting false information about Jodha marrying Akbar to save her father’s kingdom. The serial saw protests from some other communities as well, who demanded that the show should be taken off-air, and claimed that a person called Jodha never existed. The protesters even burnt Ekta's effigy.

Rajeev Khandelwal against Ekta Kapoor: According to Times of India report, Rajeev Khandelwal, who shot to fame as Sujal in Balaji Telefilms' serial Kahiin Toh Hoga, openly stated that he did not need Ekta Kapoor to make it big. A livid Ekta said that she would never work with him again. The relationship further took an ugly turn after Rajeev claimed that he did not like Ekta's TV programming.

Smriti Irani walks out of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: It was reported that Smriti Irani quit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007 after a spat with Ekta Kapoor and was later replaced by Gautami Kapoor. However, the ratings dropped, prompting the producer to bring the original Tulsi (Smriti) back on the show. Smriti was again asked to be a part of Ekta'a promotional show Ek Thi Naayika however, she refused to do the show owing her association with Indian politics.