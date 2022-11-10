‘Uunchai’ Is A Rare Celebration Of The Talent Of Golden Oldies In Bollywood

Rajshri Productions’ ‘Uunchai’, which hits the screens on November 11, is an out-of-the-box film in more ways than one. Not only is it the latest offering from a haloed production house that has made wholesome family entertainers since its inception in 1947 but it also marks the comeback of director Sooraj Barjatya after his Salman Khan-hit, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ in 2015.

What, however, distinguishes it from the rest of the contemporary movies is its unique star cast featuring the industry seniors led by an indefatigable Bachchan, who turned 80 last month. Bachchan teams up with Danny Denzongpa (74), Anupam Kher (67) and Boman Irani (62) in the film revolving around the theme of friendship. One does not recall any other mainstream film since Basu Chatterjee’s rib-tickling Shaukeen (1982) that had Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and A.K. Hangal as pivotal characters. Though Mithun played the romantic hero in that movie, it was the trio of powerhouse talent that outshone him. (Let’s forget its lousy 2014-remake, ‘The Shaukeens’!)

In an industry where ageing actors are perennially relegated to playing inconsequential roles, it is, therefore, heartening to see so many seniors in Uunchai. It is true that barring the reclusive Danny, who is known to be extremely choosy about his rules, all the other senior pros in the film such as Bachchan, Kher and Irani have been active in the industry. Still, it is rare for a film to pull the audience into the theatres solely on the box-office heft or individual appeal of the golden oldies, including the mighty Big B, who is otherwise considered to be past their prime. Interestingly, the film also has Sarika (60) and Neena Gupta (63), who were at the forefront of the film's promotion blitzkrieg, ahead of the younger Parineeti Chopra (34).

In keeping with Bollywood's tradition, artists in the twilight years of their careers are hardly offered central roles in a film. From Pradeep Kumar to Bharat Bhushan, many popular lead actors of their time ended up doing bit roles towards the end of their careers. Some time ago, Sharad Saxena (72) cribbed that all good roles that require a mature artiste go to Bachchan and whatever is left goes to other senior actors. When Saxena got a rare chance in the Vidya Balan film, ‘Sherni’ (2021), Saxena stole the limelight with his powerful portrayal.

Strangely, unlike Hollywood, Hindi filmmakers have been rather reluctant in signing old artists on the dotted line. There have been a few exceptions, though. Karan Johar surprised many when he signed Dharmendra along with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi for his next directorial venture, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Even though it stars young actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the casting of the three veterans came as a whiff of fresh air.

Curiously, Bollywood has also had a proclivity of roping in young stars to play ageing characters on screen. In Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019), for instance, it was 30-something actresses, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who were called to play the central characters of two sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, who earned laurels in real life as ‘senior citizens’.

While this is no reflection on the talent of young actresses, one wonders whether seasoned actors such as Rekha (68) and Shabana Azmi (72) would have been better choices. But then, Bollywood has followed such a tradition for ages. Sanjeev Kumar must have played father to older actors in dozens of films during his career.

Time will tell whether ‘Uunchai’ or Johar’s next as a director will bring all the mature actors - who have been left to languish in the wilderness -- back into the limelight or not, but there is no denying the fact they all still have much more to give to the industry and their audiences. Given a chance, like Bachchan, they can also prove that an actor only gets better with age.