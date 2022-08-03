Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet, Wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff File For Divorce

American actor Cam Gigandet, who played the antagonist James Witherdale in 'Twilight' movies is parting ways with his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff. Geisendorff, 37, officially filed for divorce from the 'Twilight' star after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Cam Gigandet, wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff
Cam Gigandet, wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 1:39 pm

 American actor Cam Gigandet, who played the antagonist James Witherdale in 'Twilight' movies is parting ways with his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff. Geisendorff, 37, officially filed for divorce from the 'Twilight' star after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The legal filing stated "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, with Geisendorff listing May 1 as the date of separation.

Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children -Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 - whom she shares with the actor. According to People, the 'Beneath the Surface' actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

Gigandet tied the knot with Geisendorff in 2008. The former couple welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Gigandet was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The actor has also appeared in several movies after 'Twilight', including 'Burlesque', 'Bad Johnson', 'Easy A', and 'The Roommate'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Twilight Cam Gigandet Dominique Nicole Geisendorff Celebrity Couple Divorce Hollywood Burlesque
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists