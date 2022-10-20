‘Tripling 3’ Actors Sumeet Vyas And Amol Parashar React On OTT Censorship

The third season of the TVF (The Viral Fever) series Tripling is all set to premiere on Zee5 this week on Diwali, after three years of its previous season. The series stars Sumeet Vyas, who has also co-written the script, along with Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in the lead. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Nidhi Bisht, Kumud Mishra, and Shernaz Patel play other prominent roles in the show.



As the show has got a festive release, we spoke to Sumeet and Amol about how important is censorship of ott platforms considering the frequent buzz around the content shown on these digital platforms, case in point is Ekta Kapoor’s ‘XXX’ that even got the Supreme Court furious.



“I generally have an aversion to censorship of any kind because I feel if you are an adult and if you are not doing anything illegal then human beings should be allowed to express themselves the way they want,” says Sumeet who has majorly dabbled with the OTT space with projects such as Permanent Roommates, Tripling, The Verdict, and Dark 7 White.



He feels that generally, makers should have a censor on themselves while filming or writing a scene or performing a scene because that helps.



“Essentially you are making it for people to consume your content so you shouldn’t go that far that it becomes inconsumable for a lot of people you know having said that there are all kinds of things available on the internet but we choose not to go there so if you think there is something is inappropriate or offend you then don't watch it. I mean I might find a lot of political talk shows very offensive but are they going to censor that as well so no right?”



TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor landed into controversy once again and this time, even The Supreme Court is miffed. On Friday, the court slammed the producer over objectionable content in her web series "XXX".



A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country..." As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people”.



The top court was hearing a plea by Kapoor against the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.



Amol says that he personally always had this opinion that the nature of this medium has inbuilt censorship. “This is not tv that you just switch on and something pops up. For this, you have to open the platform and search for the project and then click on it. There are so many steps already that you cannot take if you don’t want to watch something and there is age-appropriate stuff too so that you can block stuff. Technology has already given freedom of choice to the audience so I believe that if there is something that doesn’t agree with you then you can just block that content and not watch it so you don’t need somebody else to tell you what to watch or what not to watch,” he says.

Talking about how tripling ensures such aspects, he says that the show is beyond all of these.



“There are no intimate seasons in any of the seasons and there is a dependency on a certain kind of language that if you take away, the show loses its essence. Its essence is in its character and ethos and the story that you want to tell and the show exists outside of these limitations,” he says.