'The Kashmir Files': Kapil Sharma Thanks Anupam Kher For Clarifying False Allegations Against Him

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was massively slammed after reports claimed that the comedian refused to have 'The Kashmir Files' team on his show - 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:43 pm

Actor Anupam Kher recently appeared on a TV channel to speak about his film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. On the talk show, the actor clarified that comedian Kapil Sharma had invited him two months ago to promote this film on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ but he (Kher) refused because the film is a serious one and not to be discussed on a comedy show.

After the actor cleared the air, Sharma thanked him for clarifying all the false allegations against him. The comedian tweeted, "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. Aur un dosto ka bhi shukriya jinhone bina sach jaane mujhe itni mohabbat di. Khush rahiye, muskurate rahiye. #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself #kapilsharma (sic)."

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his disappointment over the team of his film for not being featured on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He has alleged that the show's host Sharma had allegedly refused to invite him. He claimed that Sharma and the team refused to call him on the show for promotions because there is "no big star " in his film. This led to the netizens calling out the comedian and the show makers and the hashtag 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' trended on Twitter for several days.

Before the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, fans took to social media to request the director to come on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote it. However, the filmmaker claimed that the comedian and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team refused to get them on the show, as his film did not have popular stars. Agnihotri's tweet read, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank (sic)."

Although, this isn't the first time that a comedian found himself in controversies. In the past, there have also been instances when a few stars refused to appear on the show. There were reports of friction between the actor Akshay Kumar and Sharma too but they let it go by hugging and kissing it out on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in the recent episode.

