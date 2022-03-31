Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Netflix To Relaunch 'Spy Kids', Robert Rodriguez Returns As Director

'Spy Kids' fans will be delighted to hear the the OTT platform has decided to relaunch the family action comedy. They have retained the original director of the series, Robert Rodriguez, and will come up with a newer version for the current generation.

Spy Kids (2001) Twitter/ @netflix

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 8:40 pm

Get ready to see the ‘Spy Kids’ back in action. Netflix is all set to relaunch the franchise of 'Spy Kids' with the original creator, Robert Rodriguez back in the directors chair. Netflix plans to reimagine the popular story for newer generations and relaunch it, according to Pinkvilla. 


Rodriguez will be writing, directing and producing the new franchise for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news was announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday (March 30), almost 12 years after the first 'Spy Kids’ movie was released. 

For those of you who don’t know, the original franchise was based on a spy couple who get kidnapped, leaving their two children in charge as they figure out hidden secrets of the family and try to rescue their parents. The cast included Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. 


Not much has been revealed about the new storyline or series as of now. It is however estimated that the movie will introduce audience to a new family of spies. The movie is set to be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media who own the rights of ‘Spy Kids’. 


The franchise already has four films. With the relaunch on OTT it can see big things in future. Recently, Netflix has been seen playing with its content and giving priority to family projects like ‘The Adam Project’ starring Ryan Reynolds. It became the most watched original film in 28 days on Netflix. 

