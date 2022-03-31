Netflix To Relaunch 'Spy Kids', Robert Rodriguez Returns As Director

Get ready to see the ‘Spy Kids’ back in action. Netflix is all set to relaunch the franchise of 'Spy Kids' with the original creator, Robert Rodriguez back in the directors chair. Netflix plans to reimagine the popular story for newer generations and relaunch it, according to Pinkvilla.



Rodriguez will be writing, directing and producing the new franchise for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news was announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday (March 30), almost 12 years after the first 'Spy Kids’ movie was released.



For those of you who don’t know, the original franchise was based on a spy couple who get kidnapped, leaving their two children in charge as they figure out hidden secrets of the family and try to rescue their parents. The cast included Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara.

Spy Kids was released March 30, 2001



So the 21st anniversary of the beloved action comedy feels like the perfect time to reveal that Robert @Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a reimagining of the beloved franchise and introduce the world to a new family of spies. pic.twitter.com/nGvDC0XyBy — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2022



Not much has been revealed about the new storyline or series as of now. It is however estimated that the movie will introduce audience to a new family of spies. The movie is set to be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media who own the rights of ‘Spy Kids’.



The franchise already has four films. With the relaunch on OTT it can see big things in future. Recently, Netflix has been seen playing with its content and giving priority to family projects like ‘The Adam Project’ starring Ryan Reynolds. It became the most watched original film in 28 days on Netflix.