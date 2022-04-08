‘Schindler’s List’ Actress Oliwia Dabrowska Helps Ukraine Civilians Flee The War

Former actress Oliwia Dabrowska, who was three years old when she was seen in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film ‘Schindler’s List’ has been in the news lately. Dabrowska has been helping civilians in Ukraine who are attempting to flee the war.

According to Deadline, the former actress, who is now 32 years old, is staying in Poland. On March 9, she shared an artist’s tribute to her iconic scene from the film, 'Schindler’s List’, where she wore a coat. The colour was changed from red to blue to represent Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag. Sharing that in her post, she wrote, “She was always the symbol of hope. Let her be it again (sic).”

It was also reported that Dabrowska went to the Polish-Ukrainian border to support the refugees there. She also posted on social media asking for aid to help them out.

“Bad, breaking news - today Russia bombed Yavoriv. So let me tell you story...This is me, near Polish/Ukrainian border Korczowa - a few days ago, maybe 3? I was there with my brave mother, this place behind my back is the reception point. There we found Ukrainian family (mother with 2 kids) who needed transport to very far city - near German border. 'fun' fact: Korczowa is the nearest border crossing to the Jaworów(Yavoriv). And today Russia bombed Yavoriv. Only 20 kilometers from Poland. So close! I'm scared, but that only motivates me more to help refugees. What about this family? Well, usually we transport refugees in our area, but this time we couldn't just say 'no'. They were desperate to get to their sister. Those kids... my God, I can barely hold back my tears (sic),” she had posted.

She added, “I can't tell you everything I saw there, because I don't have rigth words in my mind... Nobody, who have never seen this, can't imagine this nightmare in eyes of those people. This is the reason, why I ask you about help. All help you can give, but I'll be honest (if I'm rude, I'm sorry) - the most important help are money. We need pay to the fuel, food, homes for refugees, cosmetics, stuff for kids etc. I've just started cooperation with Polish foundation and in few days I will tell you everything you need to know how legally support me and my group of volunteers from USA or other countries. Are you with me? (sic).”