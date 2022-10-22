Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Nitham Oru Vaanam' To Hit Screens On Nov 4

Director Ra Karthik's feel-good entertainer 'Nitham Oru Vaanam', featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali in the lead, will release worldwide on November 4, 2022, its makers announced on Saturday.

'Nitham Oru Vaanam'
'Nitham Oru Vaanam' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 2:25 pm

Director Ra Karthik's feel-good entertainer 'Nitham Oru Vaanam', featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali in the lead, will release worldwide on November 4, 2022, its makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Rise East Sreenidhi Sagar in association with Viacomm18, the film deals with the positive aspects of a life journey.

The makers believe that the film will endow audiences with refreshing and positive vibes as they walk out of the theatre.

Set in different periods and beautiful landscapes, the film has been extensively shot across Chennai, Chandigarh, Manali, Gobichettipalayam, and Kolkata.

Gopi Sundar has scored the music for this film which has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Anthony.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nitham Oru Vaanam Ra Karthik Ashok Selvan Ritu Varma National Award Winner Aparna Balamurali Movie Release Date India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: New Zealand (161/3) Eye 200 After Devon Conway Fifty

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: New Zealand (161/3) Eye 200 After Devon Conway Fifty

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad