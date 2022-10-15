‘The Flintstones’, ‘The Jetsons’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, and ‘Scooby-Doo’ are some of the popular shows of the 90s we all grew up watching on Cartoon Network and that's the reason why when the much-talked-of merger of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros was confirmed on Tuesday, the internet was quick to react. Though the two television companies said that the merging is a part of “strategic realignment”, the recent restructurings within Warner Bros. Television Group and multiple layoffs from the Cartoon Network team have fans wondering what is going to be in the future.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their childhood memories attached with Cartoon Network and expressed how unhappy they are with the news. They even thanked the channel and everyone involved with it for 30 years of wonderful storytelling and characters.

They were grateful for filling everyone’s childhood with nostalgia and wonder. A Twitter user wrote, “RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever. Thank you for all the childhood memories. 1992-2022.”

#RIPCartoonNetwork #theoneandonly #BELOVED

Cartoon Network is my whole world

My belief and everything that construct me pic.twitter.com/t9cBCDCPLT — Blablara H (@Lico_JTJ) October 14, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever

Thank You For All The Childhood Memories 🥺🙏



1992 - 2022 #cartoonnetwork #90scartoon #RIP #RIPcartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/gNc6wDVKRT — Search Around Web (@searcharoundweb) October 14, 2022

Another comment read, “Cartoon Network is my whole world. My belief and everything that construct me.”

Since #RIPCartoonNetwork is real here is my top 3:

1) The Powerpuff Girls

2) Dexter’s Laboratory

3) Ed, Edd n Eddy



Plenty of Honorable Mentions. PLENTY. Old AND new. But don’t @ me. Top 3 all time right here. — christopher refuerzo (@aka_Rufio) October 14, 2022

“Since RIP Cartoon Network is real, here are my top 3: 1) The Powerpuff Girls 2) Dexter’s Laboratory 3) Ed, Edd, and Eddy. Plenty of Honorable mentions. Plenty. Old and new. But don’t @ me. Top 3 all time right here,” a third user commented.

Another one wrote, “Hold your TV programs tighter tonight.”

Hold your TV programs tighter tonight. #RIPCartoonNetwork — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) October 14, 2022

Can’t believe Cartoon Network is no more. My childhood was that much better because of it,” penned a fan.

Another 90s kid wrote, “Damn! I was a Cartoon Network kid back in the day… It is sad to see it merge but lucky you can watch full episodes of Courage the Cowardly Dog on YouTube!”

Some of the social media users also remembered the iconic characters they watched like ‘Popeye the Sailor’, ‘Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons’, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’, and ‘Johnny Bravo’.

Thank you for all those memories 🥲 Tom & Jerry , Scooby do, Popeye, powerpuf girls , courage, looney toones and many more❤️

Now I am really getting aged feel🤧#CartoonNetwork — Loner (@Memorieslives) October 14, 2022

Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992.