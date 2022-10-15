Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'My Whole World': 90s Kids Emotional Meltdown After Warner Bros Merger With Cartoon Network

Fans thanked Cartoon Network for 30 years of great storytelling and characters

Official 30th Anniversary party of CN with the 90s throwback drip.
Official 30th Anniversary party of CN with the 90s throwback drip. Instagram/Cartoon Network

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:44 am

‘The Flintstones’, ‘The Jetsons’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, and ‘Scooby-Doo’ are some of the popular shows of the 90s we all grew up watching on Cartoon Network and that's the reason why when the much-talked-of merger of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros was confirmed on Tuesday, the internet was quick to react. Though the two television companies said that the merging is a part of “strategic realignment”,  the recent restructurings within Warner Bros. Television Group and multiple layoffs from the Cartoon Network team have fans wondering what is going to be in the future.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their childhood memories attached with Cartoon Network and expressed how unhappy they are with the news. They even thanked the channel and everyone involved with it for 30 years of wonderful storytelling and characters.

They were grateful for filling everyone’s childhood with nostalgia and wonder. A Twitter user wrote, “RIP Cartoon Network. The greatest cartoon channel ever. Thank you for all the childhood memories. 1992-2022.”

Another comment read, “Cartoon Network is my whole world. My belief and everything that construct me.”

“Since RIP Cartoon Network is real, here are my top 3: 1) The Powerpuff Girls 2) Dexter’s Laboratory 3) Ed, Edd, and Eddy. Plenty of Honorable mentions. Plenty. Old and new. But don’t @ me. Top 3 all time right here,” a third user commented.

Another one wrote, “Hold your TV programs tighter tonight.”

Can’t believe Cartoon Network is no more. My childhood was that much better because of it,” penned a fan.

Another 90s kid wrote, “Damn! I was a Cartoon Network kid back in the day… It is sad to see it merge but lucky you can watch full episodes of Courage the Cowardly Dog on YouTube!”

Related stories

Ezra Miller Should Seek Professional Help, Hopes Warner Bros.

Leslie Jones To Play Plastic In Warner Bros' Adult Animated Comedy Series

Some of the social media users also remembered the iconic characters they watched like ‘Popeye the Sailor’, ‘Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons’, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’, and ‘Johnny Bravo’.

Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cartoon Network Entertainment US Kids Indian Cinema Hollywood Warner Bros Cartoons Global Cinema Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health