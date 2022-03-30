Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘KGF: Chapter 2’: Yash Starrer To Launch Its Metaverse Avatar As ‘KGFVerse’

The selling of avatars in the Metaverse of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will begin from April 7, and all fans of actor Yash can explore and experience the ‘KGFVerse’.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’: Yash Starrer To Launch Its Metaverse Avatar As ‘KGFVerse’
Yash In 'KGF: Chapter 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 6:38 pm

As fans await the release of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the film's producer, Hombale Films, is building ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ avatars in the Metaverse known as ‘KGFVerse’. Fans will be able to explore the universe of ‘KGF’, or the ‘KGFverse’, as it has been dubbed, using various avatars. Rocky Bhai's Duniya may now be explored and experienced by actor Yash’s fans in the Metaverse. On April 7, the selling of avatars will begin.

This follows the phenomenal success of the ‘KGF 2’ trailer, which captivated fans and industry alike. With close to 150 million views, the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer has also become the most viewed trailer in India in 24 hours, with a record of 109+ million views.

‘KGFverse’ is a digital avatar-based environment dedicated to ‘KGF’ movie franchise enthusiasts. The goal is for the community to be able to create a series of games and virtual settings that will allow ‘KGF’ to be extended into the metaverse. As a first stage, supporters receive access to the ‘KGFverse’ chapter by owning the El-Dorado book token on which ‘KGF’ is based. It allows owners to join the membership club, which grants them access to the movie's avatars, props, and land parcels in the form of NFTs.

Related stories

Yash Wrote Most of ‘KFG: Chapter 2’ Dialogues: Director Prashanth Neel

Yash Speaks About 'KGF: Chapter 2' And 'Beast' Clash At The Trailer Launch

'KGF 2' Trailer Launch: Yash's Fans To Screen The Trailer At 20 Locations, Including Mysore Railway Station

It is Rocky Bhai's way of contributing to the community. Over time, developers will be able to construct and extend the ‘KGFVerse’ by building games using the NFTs. ‘KGFverse’ members will get unique access to NFTs, surprise airdrops, and the option to attend physical events linked to the film.

Speaking on the ‘KGFverse’ launch, Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, said, “Metaverse is the new frontier of the Internet and an innovative way to engage with audiences and movie fans. It is the future of virtual hangouts and a new way of consuming content, and therefore, we are exploring this space to enable our fans to interact with elements of both chapters of KGF in the metaverse.”

'KGF: Chapter 2' will be released nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Telugu Film KGF: Chapter 2 KGF 2 KGF Trailer Bollywood Actor Film Actor Film Actress Yash (actor) Mumbai Hyderabad India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 