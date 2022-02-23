Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
'Jhund' Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Transforms A Group Of Notorious Boys Into Footballers

The biographical sports drama is based on the story of Vijay Barse, a social worker who encouraged slum kids to form a football team, and Amitabh Bachchan plays him. In addition to him, actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru also appear in the film.

'Jhund' Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Transforms A Group Of Notorious Boys Into Footballers
Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Jhund.' A screenshot from the trailer of the film.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 4:29 pm

On Wednesday afternoon, the trailer for actor Amitabh Bachchan's long-awaited sports drama 'Jhund' was released. The trailer depicts football coach Vijay's (Amitabh Bachchan) endeavours to recruit slum children for his football squad.

In the three-minute trailer, Vijay attempts to change the life of youngsters from a life of crime to one of sports, despite the fact that his visit to the slum results in him being provided ganja (marijuana) instead of footballers. 

No one believes Bachchan's vision. He's been urged time and again to abandon the team. To make matters worse for the coach, the group ignores his instruction, gets engaged in a gang fight, and so on. The trailer also teases a tragic death scene that awaits viewers. Despite the obstacles, Bachchan is certain that he can teach the group and make them members of the National Football Team. The film then follows Vijay as he unites a bunch of boisterous, criminally-minded youths into a team and transforms the youngsters' lives.

The film will be released in theatres on March 2nd, directed by famous Marathi director Nagraj Manjule. Bachchan had tweeted a new poster for the film earlier in the morning, hours before the trailer's release.

The biographical sports drama is based on the story of Vijay Barse, a social worker who encouraged slum kids to form a football team, and Bachchan plays him. In addition to him, actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru also appear in the film.

'Jhund' marks Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s first Bollywood film. He has delivered numerous hit Marathi movies in the past, including 'Sairat' and 'Fandry'. 

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers had released a song titled 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai.' The song, composed by Ajay-Atul, was shared by Bachchan on Instagram with the caption, “Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeH #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega.” It translates to, “the ones messing keep crying when when this flock will come and win everyone’s heart.

Over the previous three years, 'Jhund' has experienced several delays. The first look for the picture was released more than two years ago, while the first teaser was released barely two weeks ago. The film was initially scheduled to be released in September 2019. It has been rescheduled multiple times since then. There were even rumours that, due to the increasing number of Omicron instances, the producers were considering a direct OTT release for the picture.

'Jhund' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Besides 'Jhund,' Amitabh Bachchan has several movies in the pipeline. These include 'Brahmastra', 'Project K', 'Runway 34', and 'The Intern' remake, to name a few.

