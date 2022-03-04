‘Jalsa’ Teaser Review: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah's Thriller Brings Out The Ugly Side Of News Reporting

Actress Vidya Balan and actress Shefali Shah are considered two of the finest heroines in Bollywood today. The two of them are coming together for a power-packed movie ‘Jalsa’. The teaser of the same was released just a while ago, and it has taken social media by storm. The teaser not only gives an insight into what the two characters are playing but also gives a hint as to what the story will be about. Check out the teaser here:

Vidya Balan shared the teaser on her social media and wrote, “Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin Teaser out now! (sic).”

There is a line with which the teaser ends which says in Hindi that in today’s world it’s more beneficial to hide the story rather than expose it to the whole world – a line that holds true for a lot of news reporting in today’s times. It gives a sense of what the story of the movie would revolve around. The intense thriller promises to keep you hooked to the edge of your seats till the very end.

The movie has been directed by filmmaker Suresh Triveni, who had previously worked with Balan in ‘Tumhari Sulu’. ‘Jalsa’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni himself. Besides the two ladies, the film also stars actors Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

‘Jalsa’ is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.