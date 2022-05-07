‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor, Mike Hagerty, Dies At 67

American actor, Mike Hagerty, best known for his appearances on ‘Somebody Somewhere’ as the building super, on ’Friends’, as the Mr Treeger, and ‘Seinfeld’s' gruff proprietor of a used-clothing store, has died. Bridget Everett, his co-star in an HBO sitcom, confirmed his death on April 29. No cause was stated, he was 67, according to a report by Deadline.

“With tremendous grief, the family of Michael G. Hagerty confirmed his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. "A beloved character actor, his love of his city of Chicago, as well as his family, were the pillars of his life." He will be sadly missed.”

Hagerty, who was born in Chicago on May 10, 1954, began his career with little parts in mid-1980s films such as ‘Doctor Detroit’, ‘Brewster's Millions’, ‘Nothing in Common’, ‘One More Saturday Night’, ‘Overboard’, and ‘Red Heat’, as well as an appearance in a 1986 episode of ‘Cheers’.

In the early 1990s, he also acted in the films Dick Tracy’, ‘V.I. Warshawski’, and ‘Wayne's World’, the latter being his first collaboration with Mike Myers. Hagerty would go on to participate in ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’ and ‘Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me’, both films starring the SNL veteran.

In 1993, he received his first series regular role, opposite Bonnie Hunt in the CBS comedy ‘The Building’, executive produced by David Letterman. The series lasted barely a few episodes.

He was later cast as a regular on 'The George Carlin’ Show on Fox, which aired from January 1994 through September 1995.

He also appeared in the legendary Seinfeld episode ‘The Raincoats’ in 1994. Rudy, the proprietor of a downtown vintage clothes store (New Yorkers caught the joke: Rudy's Antique Boutique was a real-life second-hand business, favoured by hipsters and NYU students in the 1980s and 1990s), bought some old cabana-wear of Jerry Stiller's Frank Costanza, not realising it was moth-ridden. Rudy refused to buy some outdated beltless raincoats ("The Executive" style) from Michael Richards' Kramer and Barney Martin's Morty Seinfeld, noting the buggy cabana garments (which he set ablaze)

HBO said in a statement: “We are deeply grieved to learn of the tragic demise of Mike Hagerty. For many years as a member of the HBO family, his most recent role as Bridget Everett's father in Somebody Somewhere demonstrated his distinct knack for infusing heart into a performance. Mike was a delight to work with and instilled warmth and friendliness in everyone he met. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends."

Hagerty is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn; his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty; her wife, Kathleen O'Rourke; and their daughter, Meg.