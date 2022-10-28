Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Art & Entertainment

‘Freddy’: Kartik Aaryan Unveils His Quirky Look For The Upcoming Movie

Kartik Aaryan’s next movie is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor took to social media to share his look from the movie and it’s quite hatke from what you’ve seen coming from him before.

'Freddy' Poster
'Freddy' Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 7:49 pm

Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres. His upcoming movie 'Freddy' shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster that reveals his look is absolutely brilliant.

Check out his quirky first look right here:

Kartik Aaryan is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing for what's in store. While he is known for his charismatic smile, in this poster he isn’t seen smiling at all.

This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for 'Freddy', as people wait with bated breath for its upcoming release. The film is set to release on the OTT platform in the coming few weeks, and that’s only created more anticipation in the hearts and minds of his fans.

Freddy Bollywood Kartik Aaryan
