‘Cirkus’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh Is 'Kudrat Ka Karisma' In Rohit Shetty’s Comedy Of Errors Ft. Deepika Padukone’s Cameo 

Ranveer Singh is back to entertaining the audience in his ‘Cirkus’, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. The trailer of the film was released on Friday, and it also has a cameo by none other than Deepika Padukone.

The film, which features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, and Varun Sharma, aims to take you back to 'simple' 1960s without Google, social media likes. Check it out here:

In the trailer, we see both Ranveer and Varun are playing dual roles, and the former is described as an 'electric man' to 'kudrat ka karisma (a miracle)'. As the two travel to different places, from lavish mansions to circuses and sets, they meet people who tell them that they look similar. Both of them then find love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline, but the trailer also has Ranveer’s actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song.

Coming to ‘Cirkus’, the film is reportedly about a circus operator and his gymnast friends, who try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public. The film marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after ‘Simmba’ (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’.