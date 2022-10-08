Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Takes Manya Singh To Task For Insulting Sreejita De

As superstar Salman Khan hosted the first 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode from the sixteenth season of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss', he analysed the activities of the housemates and gave them a good lecture.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:00 pm

From Shalin Bhanot to Manya Singh, none were left from his scrutiny. After taking to task Shalin, he asked Miss India runner-up Manya Singh why she undermined other's professions. It all started with Manya praising herself and downplaying Sreejita's work.

From Shalin Bhanot to Manya Singh, none were left from his scrutiny. After taking to task Shalin, he asked Miss India runner-up Manya Singh why she undermined other's professions. It all started with Manya praising herself and downplaying Sreejita's work.

During an argument with Sreejita, Manya said: "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)."

Salman said that according to Manya she is above everyone because of her profession as said: "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (As per Manya she is a fire and rest all are junk)".

Earlier, Manya was also seen indulging in a fight with Sumbul Touqueer Khan. The former raised questions on Sumbul's relationship with Shalin and called their bond 'fake' and said they are just trying to imitate Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla.

Manya said: "Everyone wants to be like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, but they were real. Their emotions were real. They were ready to even die for each other. Why do these contestants forget that only one person wins the trophy at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Salman will be seen playing some interesting games with the celebrity guests Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

