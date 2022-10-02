'Bigg Boss 16': List Of Confirmed Contestants Participating In Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16 is set to roll from this Saturday and the house, this season, is designed as a circus and even has ‘welcome to the circus' written at the entry. Host Salman Khan introduced the contestants for the latest season at the premiere night.

Here's the complete list of contestants:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrit plays the lead character Meher in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She has also has cameos in shows like Udaariyaan and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Abdu Rozik: Abdu Rozik is a 19-year-old singer from Tazakistan who has often gone viral. One of his viral clips is the 'bohadorgir' video which he also referenced during the Bigg Boss premiere.

MC Stan: Rapper MC Stan is a musician from Pune. Some of his tracks include 'Shana Bann', 'I'm Done', and 'Insaaniyat'. He revealed, on Bigg Boss, that his mother purchased a TV for Rs 70,000 to see him.

Priyanka Choudhary: Model-actor Priyanka Choudhary plays the lead character Tejo Singh Virk in the Colors show Udaariyaan.

Ankit Gupta: Ankit is Priyanka's co-star on Udaariyaan. He was also a part of Sadda Haq as Parth Kashyap and Begusarai as Garv Priyom Thakur.

Archana Gautam: Archana Gautam is a model-turned-actor who then went into politics (as a candidate for the Indian National Congress). She won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and won the 'Miss Bikini India' title in 2018. Archana has starred in films like Haseena Parker and Great Grand Masti.

Gautam Vig: Gautam Vig started his career as a model and made his acting debut with Naamkarann. He went on to act in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Tantra.

Shalin Bhanot: Shalin Bhanot's first television appearance was in the reality show Roadies in 2004. He also went on to win Nach Baliye 4 with his former partner Dalljiet Kaur. He starred in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Shiv Thakare: Shiv Thakare has prior Bigg Boss experience since he participated in, and won, the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He has also been part of other reality shows like MTV Roadies Rising and The Anti Social Network.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is well-known for her role in the show Imlie. After having quit the show, she appeared in a music video titled 'Ishq Ho Gaya' with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan.

Manya Singh: Manya Singh was the first runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 2020. The model talked about her struggles during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere and said that she only managed to land one commercial after years. According to Indian Express, her parents relocated to Mumbai to help her follow her dream.

Gori Nagori: Gori Nagori is a dancer/performer, who was introduced on Bigg Boss as Haryana's Shakira. She gained widespread fame after Nilu Rangili's song 'Le Photo Le'.

Tina Datta: Tina Datta became a household name after she played the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2003, she starred in Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai.

Sreejita De: Sreejita De marked her television debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to star in Tashan, Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, and eventually Uttaran

Soundarya Sharma: Soundarya Sharma played the lead role in Ranchi Diaries, produced by actor Anupam Kher. She won the award for 'Best Debutante' at the Jharkhand Film Festival.

Sajid Khan: Filmmaker Sajid Khan was also introduced as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He has directed films like Housefull, Humshakals, Heyy Babyy, and Himmatwala. In 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. His inclusion in Bigg Boss has led to the show receiving flak online.