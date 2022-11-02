Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Ankit Gupta Hilariously Roasts Archana Gautam During Nomination Task

The quietest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Ankit Gupta was at his wittiest best while roasting co-contestant Archana Gautam during the nomination task.

Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam
Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 5:56 pm

The quietest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Ankit Gupta was at his wittiest best while roasting co-contestant Archana Gautam during the nomination task. 

During the nomination task, Ankit nominated Shaleen Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

When he took the name of the two for nominations, Archana was heard saying: "Aaj toh naye naye namune mil rahe hai by god. (Today, I am coming across new specimens, by God!) "

To which, Ankit replied: "Arrey, tum mirror main dekh lo, tumhe roz milengay (Look at youself in the mirror and you will find one every day)."

Archana was then heard saying: "Apni dost ki dushmani nikal rahe hai. (He is targeting me for his friend (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary)"

Ankit gave it back with his one liner: "Tumhare paas toh dost bhi nahi dushmani nikaalne ke liye. (You, do not even have friends who will fight for you)."

