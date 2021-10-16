Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

China Kick Starts Its Six Month Space Mission With Shenzhou-13 Spacecraft

China's military-run space programme plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.

China Kick Starts Its Six Month Space Mission With Shenzhou-13 Spacecraft
The crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched in China's Gobi Desert. | AP

Trending

China Kick Starts Its Six Month Space Mission With Shenzhou-13 Spacecraft
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T09:06:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 9:06 am

China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked Saturday at its space station, kicking off a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.

The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 am Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 am, approximately six and a half hours later.

The two men and one woman are the second crew to move into the space station, which was launched last April. The first crew stayed three months.

The new crew includes two veterans of space travel. Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip to space.

They were seen off by a military band and supporters singing “Ode to the Motherland,” underscoring the weight of national pride invested in the space programme, which has advanced rapidly in recent years.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The crew will do three spacewalks to install equipment in preparation for expanding the station; assess living conditions in the Tianhe module and conduct experiments in space medicine and other fields.

China's military-run space programme plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.

When completed with the addition of two more sections — named Mengtian and Wentian — the station will weigh about 66 tons, much smaller than the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs around 450 tons.

Two more Chinese modules are due to be launched before the end of next year during the stay of the yet-to-be-named Shenzhou-14 crew.

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday renewed its commitment to cooperation with other nations in the peaceful use of space.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind.” China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe,” he said.

China was excluded from the International Space Station largely due to US objections over the Chinese programme's secretive nature and close military ties, prompting it to launch two experimental modules before starting on the permanent station.

US law requires congressional approval for contact between the American and Chinese space programmes, but China is cooperating with space experts from other countries including France, Sweden, Russia and Italy. Chinese officials have said they look forward to hosting astronauts from other countries aboard the space station once it becomes fully functional.

China has launched seven crewed missions with a total of 14 astronauts aboard — two have flown twice — since 2003, when it became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a person in space on its own.

China has also expanded its work on lunar and Mars exploration, including landing a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon and returning lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

This year, China also landed its Tianwen-1 space probe on Mars, whose accompanying Zhurong rover has been exploring for evidence of life on the red planet.

Other Chinese space programmes call for collecting soil from an asteroid and bringing back additional lunar samples. China has also expressed an aspiration to land people on the moon and possibly build a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects. A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Zhao Lijian Beijing Space Spacecraft China Astronaut Chinese Military International Space Station (ISS) US France Russia The Soviet Union Mars Mission Moon International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

UN Extends Its Political Mission In Haiti After US-China Row

UN Extends Its Political Mission In Haiti After US-China Row

Pfizer-BioNTech Seeks EU Agency's Approval To Vaccinate 5-To-11 Year Old Kids

Israel Quietly Advances Settlements With Little US Pushback

UK Lawmaker Stabbed While Meeting Constituents

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa All Set For December Space Mission

EU-UK Talks, Fishing Threat Kick Brexit Back Into High Gear

Russia Continues To Witnesses Covid-19 Surge; Daily Deaths, Infections At Record High

Hong Kong Seizes Smuggled Australian Lobsters Amid China Ban

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from World

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis

British Queen Shows Discontent With Sluggish Endeavours To Mitigate Climate Crisis

India Wary As China Signs Pact With Bhutan To Resolve Border Dispute

India Wary As China Signs Pact With Bhutan To Resolve Border Dispute

India Re-Elected To UN Human Rights Council With Overwhelming Majority

India Re-Elected To UN Human Rights Council With Overwhelming Majority

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement