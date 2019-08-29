Virat Kohli is just a step away from becoming India's most successful captain in Test Cricket. If India manage to win the second and final Test of the series against West Indies, will take Kohli's number of Test victories as captain to 28 - the most by any Indian captain.

Kohli had equalled former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins in the first game of the series.

Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 as captain, after winning 27 matches, losing 18 and drawing 15 as against Kohli's win percentage is 55.31 -- the best among all other Indian captains in the format. In the 47 Tests under Virat Kohli, India have registered 27 wins, lost 10 games and drawn another 10.

The run-machine had also surpassed Sourav Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain in the first Test of the series. Kohli now has 12 away wins as captain in 26 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.

After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over. In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the conclusion of the first Test, Kohli, however, had not spoken much on his achievement and credited the team for the success they have achieved in the longest format in recent times.