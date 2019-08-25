﻿
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 4, North Sound, Antigua: Virat Kohli Falls To Roston Chase For 51

Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 4, North Sound, Antigua: Virat Kohli Falls To Roston Chase For 51

West Indies (WI) failed to regain a foothold in the first Test on Day 3 as India (IND) pair Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane combined to good effect. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 4, North Sound, Antigua: Virat Kohli Falls To Roston Chase For 51
Virat Kohli, right, is greeted by teammate Ajinkya Rahane after scoring a fifty during the third day of the first Test between West Indies and India at North Sound, Antigua on Saturday (August 24).
AP
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 4, North Sound, Antigua: Virat Kohli Falls To Roston Chase For 51
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T19:08:58+0530

Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half centuries, while skipper Virat Kohli too made a fifty as India took control of the first Test against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua. Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach's bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century. India lost three wickets after lunch on Day 3, but Rahane and Kohli joined hands and the duo played without taking any risk to keep the visitors' nose ahead. At stumps, India were 185/3 with an overall lead of 260. Earlier, the Windies were bowled out for 222 in reply to India’s 297. Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two each. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 4 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

