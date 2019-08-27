﻿
KL Rahul took to Instagram to share a short video of a yacht trip enjoyed with other India cricket team members Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal. Also, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was there.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma went on a yacht trip, joined by the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and R Ashwin.
2019-08-27T15:24:03+0530

After registering a gigantic win against West Indies in their ongoing two-match Test series, India cricket team players have taken a short break from their professional duties and have been exploring the Caribbean Islands. Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma went on a yacht trip, joined by the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and R Ashwin.

(CRICKET NEWS)

Rahul took to Instagram and posted a group boomerang video captioned as, "Endless blues".

In the boomerang, they can be seen in casual, beachwear, coupled with smiles and cheerful faces; with the beautiful sea in the background. Kohli and Anushka caught social media's attention with fans praising their choice of attire.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Endless blues ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by KL RahulðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@rahulkl) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ashwin also shared a similar photo, "Seaside+sunset+good company."

ALSO READ: The Ashes 2019: There Were Quarter Pounders Everywhere! Ben Stokes Reveals McDonald's Celebration After Leeds Classic

India produced an excellent display to blaze past Windies in the first Test, in Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Men in Blue won by 318 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was on fire, meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane showed his batting skills with much aplomb. The visitors have taken a 1-0 lead over the home side in the series.

