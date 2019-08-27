The Ashes 2019: There Were Quarter Pounders Everywhere! Ben Stokes Reveals McDonald's Celebration After Leeds Classic

Ben Stokes revealed he and a group of fellow England stars celebrated their third Ashes Test victory with a £55 McDonald's order.

And man-of-the-moment Stokes insisted he is not worried by how his history-making displays might change his life. (CRICKET NEWS)

Just weeks on from a heroic shift in the Cricket World Cup final as hosts England claimed their first title, Stokes was at it again against Australia at Headingley to keep his country's Ashes hopes alive.

A remarkable unbeaten 135, including 74 in a decisive 10th-wicket stand of 76 with Jack Leach, saw Stokes inspire England to a one-wicket win to level the series on Sunday (August 25).

The all-rounder's efforts made headlines around the world, yet his celebrations appeared less grand, joining captain Joe Root and three other team-mates and heading to a Leeds fast-food joint.

He had earlier revealed his Saturday night diet had included a "knock-off" Nando's - suggesting a spicy chicken takeaway - and chocolate bars.

"We celebrated at the ground as a team before we went back to the team hotel to catch up with friends and family," Stokes told the Mirror.

"Me, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns and Joe Root all jumped in an Uber and got £55 worth of McDonald's drive thru on the way.

"There were quarter pounders and filet 'o' fish flying everywhere."

The down-to-earth celebration was perhaps evidence of how Stokes will not change for his sensational performances and hero status, and he added: "It was a special day in a special summer at Headingley, but it is far from over.

"I'm ready for the last couple of laps at Old Trafford and then the Oval. I'm not interested in how my life might change or anything like that just yet because there is still more to be done.

"There are two more Tests to come and we want to win those Ashes back so let's wait and see how the summer ends before we start talking about things like that."