After a busy week which featured three Test matches – England vs Australia, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand and West Indies vs India – the ICC released the latest rankings with Virat Kohli still maintaining his lead in batting charts while bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ben Stokes made huge strides

PTI 27 August 2019
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during day two of the first Test cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T20:16:44+0530

India captain Virat Kohli maintained his slender six-point lead over Steve Smith while speedster Jasprit Bumrah made his maiden entry into the top-10 of the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The biggest gainer, however, was all-rounder Ben Stokes following his stupendous effort in the third Test against Australia at Headingley. It has helped him reach career-best positions among batsmen and all-rounders. He is now 13th among batsmen and second among all-rounders.

The top-ranked Kohli has 910 points while Smith, with 904, is placed second. Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara are distant third and fourth respectively.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, with scores of 81 and 102 in the first Test against the West Indies, jumped 10 places to be 11th in the list.

Bumrah, the fastest Indian pacer to 50 wickets, is now seventh in the bowlers' list after a leap of nine places owing to his five-wicket haul against the West Indies.

