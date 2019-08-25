﻿
England owe their Ashes hopes to Ben Stokes, who hammered Australia in the most remarkable of circumstances at Headingley. Watch Stokes taking on Australia, his winning runs and some crazy celebrations

Omnisport 25 August 2019
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after scoring the winning runs on the fourth day of the 3rd Ashes Test cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-08-25T21:24:29+0530

Ben Stokes played an Ashes knock for the ages as England pulled off one of the greatest comebacks of all time in the third Test to level the series against Australia at 1-1.

England, bowled out for a dismal 67 in an appalling first innings, looked dead and buried at 286-9 in their pursuit of an unlikely 359 on day four at Headingley as Australia had one hand firmly clasped on retaining the urn.

But Stokes clubbed eight sixes and 11 fours in a memorable unbeaten 135 that will go down in the pantheon of great knocks in Test cricket, as England completed their record run-chase in five-day cricket.

It evoked memories of Stokes' heroics in the Cricket World Cup final just a month ago, when England defeated New Zealand in a Super Over thriller at Lord's.

Just as in that game, there were several near misses in a nerve-wracking encounter that left a raucous crowd holding its breath.

Jack Leach – who gutted out 17 balls for just one run – should have been run out when a throw back to Nathan Lyon was dropped by the spinner with England's number 11 well out of his crease.

Stokes himself looked pinned in front by Lyon, but the on-field decision was not out and with no reviews left Australia had no avenue to contest the call.

But the day belonged to Stokes – who soaked up the adulation of an adoring Leeds crowd – as England kept the Ashes alive in the most remarkable and thrilling of circumstances. 

