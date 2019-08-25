Joe Root and Joe Denly scored battling half-centuries but Australia remain on course to retain the Ashes after Josh Hazlewood struck twice on Day 3 at Headingley. England were bowled out for 67 on the second day and were set a highly unlikely 359 to level the series when the tourists were dismissed for 246 on Saturday (August 24). The in-form Marcus Labuschagne showed great character and technique while riding his luck to make 80, with Ben Stokes taking 3/56 as England ended Australia's second innings in the morning session. Captain Joe Root and the under-pressure Denly dug in to put on 126 for the third wicket after England were reduced to 15/2, but Josh Hazlewood removed the Kent batsman for exactly 50. Root and his deputy Stokes were unbeaten at stumps (156/3). Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of third Ashes Test between England vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | SL v NZ LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)