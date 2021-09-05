US Open 2021: Shelby Rogers Stuns World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty In Three Sets

Shelby Rogers lingered on the court and panned her phone around at the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a snapshot souvenir of the scene after she beat Ash Barty for the first time. (More Sports News)



Not just at the U.S. Open.



Ever.



Rogers was winless in five meetings — four this year — against the women’s No. 1 player, forcing the last American left in the women’s draw to mix up her methodology.



Urged on by a raucous crowd, Rogers smacked moon balls, stayed patient — and waited as a rattled Barty hit a slew of unforced errors that led to another early exit at Flushing Meadows for the reigning Wimbledon champion.



Rogers rallied from down 5-2 in the third set to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the biggest win of the 28-year-old’s career.



“It can’t get any worse,” Rogers said about her previous failures against Barty, “you lost to her every time, so try something different.”

Rogers had been 0-6 lifetime against top-seeded players.



Rogers was a quarterfinalist in New York a year ago, while Barty owns titles from the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon this July but never has been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.



Rogers laughed as she referenced the self-deprecating quote, “Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row,” made after he finally beat Jimmy Connors.



Rogers didn’t have to last that long to snap her winless streak against Barty.



Barty gave her plenty of help to end the streak. Barty had not dropped a set in the tournament but was sloppy from the start. She made 17 unforced errors in the first set and then three more when she held a 5-2 lead in the third that let Rogers back in. Rogers broke Barty twice in the third when Barty served for the match.



As they are for most Americans, the Ashe crowd roared for Rogers on every winner, and she waved her arms and exhorted the fans to get louder.



No fans were allowed to attend the U.S. Open a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The crowd is next-level this year,” Rogers told the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “You’ve picked who you want to win, so thank you for picking me tonight.”



Barty was unable to avoid the rash of upsets that have hit the tournament. A day after defending champion Naomi Osaka and two of the top five men, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were beaten, Barty went down to the 43rd-ranked Rogers.



Rogers next faces unseeded 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who used a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo to advance.



Asked about Raducanu, Rogers -- who placed her hands on her head in amazement and blew kisses to the crowd after the win -- wanted to talk about the win.



She even apologized to fellow American Jack Sock, who was on-deck to play Alexander Zverev at Ashe. She needed 2 hours, 8 minutes to beat Barty and she wanted a few more moments to soak in the win.



“Jack, I know you want to play, but I kind of want to stay out here,” she said.

