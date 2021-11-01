Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren't 'Robots'

Coming into the T20 World Cup 2021 as title-favourites, India have lost both their matches in the competition and are staring at an early exit.

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts during their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against New Zealand on Sunday. | AP

2021-11-01T16:59:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 4:59 pm

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Monday backed the under-fire Indian cricket team, saying the players are not robots and need fans’ support all the time. (More Cricket News)

Coming into the T20 World Cup 2021 as a strong title-contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

India are now languishing at number five in Group 2 points table and their progression in the tournament depends on other teams. The Indian team’s unexpected below-par show has drawn sharp criticism from its passionate supporters.

However, Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, came out in India’s defense.

“In sport, one wins and one loses. No players takes field to lose. Representing your country is the biggest honour. Please understand that sports persons are not robots and they need support all the time,” Pietersen tweeted in the Hindi language.

Former players questioned the shot selection of the batsmen as well the sudden change in batting under with Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at no.3 instead of opening the innings. India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed the team.

“Let’s not be harsh on our players. Yes we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results (players get hurt the most after a loss). But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments,” Harbhajan tweeted.

