Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between an in-form SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI).

9:43 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the last over with a wide, down leg. A four over extra cover as Kieron Pollard continues to accumulate runs for MI. A dot ball, then Pollard and Alzarri Joseph run for a double. A six over deep square leg boundary. Mohammad Nabi drops and it goes for a six. Pollard finishes with a four, thanks to a misfield by Sandeep Sharma at long on. 19 runs from the over. Bhuvi's figures: 4-0-31-1. Pollard remained unbeaten on 46 off 26, with two fours and four sixes. MI-136/7.

9:38 PM IST: Late fireworks from Kieron Pollard. A six to start the penultimate over, then another off the third ball. A front-foot no ball and a free hit. Low full toss, and Pollard smoked it over long-on. 19 runs from four balls. Another full toss, but Pollard misses it. Another full toss, for a single. 20 runs from it. MI-117/7 with one over to go. Siddarth Kaul's figures: 4-0-34-2.

9:33 PM IST: New man Rahul Chahar lasts only seven balls. Caught behind and his interesting innings comes to an end. 10 off seven, with two fours. Eight runs and a wicket from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's third over. Earlier in the over, Rashid Khan dropped Kieron Pollard at sweeper cover. That happened off the second ball. MI-97/7 after 18 overs.

9:26 PM IST: Rashid Khan hit by Hardik Pandya (14 off 14) for a huge six off the first ball, but the Afghan spinner had the last laugh. A dot ball later, Hardik played a sweep shot, and caught by Vijay Shankar. FoW-86/6 (16.3).

9:24 PM IST: Mumbai Indians are running out of options here. 16 runs in the last four overs, that's four an over. Both Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are effectively tied down by SRH bowlers. MI-80/5 after 16 overs.

9:19 PM IST: Rashid Khan is toying with Hardik Pandya. Kieron Pollard also fails to counter the crafty Afghan spinner. Just three runs from the 15th over. MI-75/5. Both the batsmen are on identical scores of six from eight balls each.

9:13 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul produces a very good over. Just five runs as he successfully contains MI's two big hitters, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. MI-72/5 after a14 overs. Time-Out. 20 runs in the last four overs.

9:07 PM IST: Brilliant work from Jonny Bairstow. Great presence of mind to initiate second run out attempt by uprooting the stump after he initially disturbed it. Ishan Kishan run out. FoW-65/5 (12.5 Over). Great over from Rashid Khan. Three runs and a wicket. Kieron Pollard is joined by Hardik Pandya.

8:58 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul on with his second over and gets his second scalp. The medium pacer had Krunal Pandya caught behind. Pull shot gone horribly wrong. FoW-63/4 (11.4 Over).

8:55 PM IST: A boundary to finish Rashid Khan's first over. Nine runs from it. MI-61/3 after 11 overs.

8:50 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi returns for his fourth and last over. Just four runs from it. His figures: 4-0-13-1. MI-52/3 after 10 overs.

Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock, left, bats Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.)

8:42 PM IST: Mumbai Indians in real trouble. Siddarth Kaul dismisses Quinton de Kock (19 off 18), caught at deep mid-wicket by Deepak Hooda. FoW-43/3 (8.2 Over). Time Out.

8:38 PM IST: Yusuf Pathan gets his first over. Eight runs from it. Four singles and a boundary, hit by Quinton de Kock off the second over, to deep fine leg. MI-38/2 after seven overs.

8:30 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma gets his first scalp of the night, traps Suryakumar Yadav in front. MI reviewed but it's umpire's call. FoW-28/2 (4.6 Over). Ishan Kishan is the new man for Mumbai.

8:23 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi strikes in first over. Rohit Sharma fails to curb his enthusiasm and pays the price. Caught at deep by Deepak Hooda. FoW-21/1 (3.4). New man Suryakumar Yadav then survives a stumping. Tough and go. MI-22/1 after four overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Bhuvaneshwar Kumar reacts after bowling a delivery against Mumbai Indians. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.)

8:16 PM IST: Nine runs from Bhuvi's second over, including a six off the fourth ball hit by Quinton de Kock. MI-19/0 after three overs.

8:11 PM IST: Rohit Sharma is not to be deterred by those chances. He hits Sandeep Sharma for a six over deep square leg, off the second ball. Nine runs from the over. MI-10/0 after two overs.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma falls on the ground in an attempt to make it to the crease against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.)

8:06 PM IST: What an opening over. Rohit Sharma survives an LBW call off the fifth ball and Siddarth Kaul drops the Mumbai captain the very next ball. One run from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over.

7:37 PM IST: Teams are here. Bhuvi continues to lead SRH. Yuvraj Singh not playing today.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul



Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah

7:33 PM IST: SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.

7:00 PM IST: SRH opener David Warner is the leading scorer this season with 264. For MI, Quinton de Kock leads the chart with 114 runs. It will also be interesting two see how Mohammad Nabi and Jasprit Bumrah perform today.

6:47 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs two wickets to become the first SHR player to take 100 IPL wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah is two away from becoming third highest wicket-taker for MI. He has 70 scalps.

6:43 PM IST: In their last three meetings, SRH won all three. Last time MI beat Hyderabad was in April 2017 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In Hyderabad, SHR lead the head-to-head record 4-2.

6:41 PM IST: High and lows! The highest total in this fixture is 184 by MI. SHR's highest is 178. The lowest also belong to MI, 87. SHR's lowest is 113.

6:30 PM IST: Table toppers SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Mumbai Indians in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The two former champions will look to keep the winning momentum alive.

Warner and Bairstow are the best opening pair in IPL 2019 so far. AP photo.

After losing their match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH have won three on the bounce, defeating Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals (DC). And the star performers for the 2016 champions are the openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi.

For Mumbai, currently sixth in the table started with a defeat. But after four matches, they have two wins. The start-studded hope for a good show from the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and of course skipper Rohit Sharma.

Squads:



Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, , Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk).